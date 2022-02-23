BlueDock connector’s automatic anti-rotational key improves safety and running speed at the rig

Tenaris has launched the Automatic Anti-Rotational Keys (AARK) for its BlueDock premium weld-on connector. This eliminates all manual operations associated with the Anti-Rotational Keys activation, reducing risks and improving running speeds.

Pre-installed at Tenaris manufacturing facilities and designed to allow multiple activations, the AARKs provide extra assurance against the connector’s break-out. In addition to the automatic and hands-free activation, this new product feature does not require the use of special tools for its removal. This results in safer, faster and more efficient operations for offshore complex operations.

“Safety, reliability and efficiency are key at the rig floor,” said Lucas Pigliacampo, Tenaris Vice President Oil & Gas Technologies. “The introduction of BlueDock Automatic Anti-Rotational Key represents a step further in the quest for simpler and safer operations. We ideate, develop and test technologies to support operators in the most complex offshore environments and focus on advancing technical solutions to achieve the next generation of well services.”