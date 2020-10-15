Borr Drilling appoints Christoph Bausch as CFO

Borr Drilling Limited announced the appointment of Christoph Bausch as its new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Francis Millet with effect from 1 November 2020.

“I am pleased to announce Christoph as the new Chief Financial Officer of Borr Drilling. Christoph has been Chief Financial Officer of NYSE and OSE listed oilfield service companies for many years and brings extensive industry and financial experience,” Patrick Schorn, CEO, said. “His deep knowledge of the contract drilling business combined with his experience in financial restructuring will be of tremendous help to support Borr’s strategic plans in a challenging operating environment. I also want to thank Mr Millet for his dedication and many contributions to Borr’s significant development during this critical time.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to support the strong team at Borr Drilling and I look forward to working with Mr Schorn, the Borr Drilling team and its stakeholders to unlock the value of Borr’s uniquely positioned asset base in the coming years as the industry recovers,” Mr Bausch said.

Mr Bausch brings many years of financial and operational management experience. Most recently he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Weatherford. Previous to his tenure at Weatherford, and since May 2011, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial officer of Archer Limited, an oilfield services company publicly traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Before his role at Archer Limited, Mr Bausch served as a Global Finance Director of Transocean, after having a 20-year international career with Schlumberger, where he held senior financial positions in global and regional capacities in the US, the United Arab Emirates, France, Mexico, Venezuela and Germany across a number of business segments covering operations, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain.