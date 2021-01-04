Borr Drilling appoints Magnus Vaaler as new CFO

Borr Drilling named Magnus Vaaler as its new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Christoph Bausch.

Mr Vaaler previously served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury at Borr. He has several years of financial and offshore industry experience, including a seven-year stint as Treasurer and Vice President of Finance at Frontline and three years as Vice President of Finance at Offshore Merchant Partners. He has been with Borr since 2018.

“I am honored that the board has appointed me to succeed Christoph as Chief Financial Officer,” Mr Vaaler said. “We have a world class business with high quality people, a young and modern fleet and strong client relationships. There are short-term challenges in the industry, but we have a stong, dedicated team working to ensure that Borr Drilling overcomes these.”