Borr Drilling nets contracts, extensions for five jackups

Apr 4, 2022
Borr Drilling has been awarded new contracts and extensions for five of its premium jackups. These awards increase the company’s backlog by approximately 2,530 days, excluding optional periods.

The Gunnlod jackup has secured a contract with an undisclosed operator in Southeast Asia. This contract is expected to begin in direct continuation of its current contract. The work will cover 11 wells with an anticipated duration of 186 days plus options.

The Mist jackup had options exercised by PTTEP for a total duration of approximately 3.5 months and it is now expected to remain contracted with the operator until Q4 2022.

The Saga jackup has secured a contract with an undisclosed operator in Southeast Asia. This contract will commence in direct continuation of its current contract and the work will cover a one-well program with an anticipated duration of 45 days.

Additionally, the company secured long-term contracts in the Middle East with an undisclosed operator for two unnamed jackups. The contracts have a firm duration of three years plus options each and are expected to commence in the second half of 2022.

