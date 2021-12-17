Borr Drilling secures contract with BW Energy offshore Gabon

Borr Drilling has secured a contract for its Norve jackup with BW Energy for work in Gabon. The contract is expected to commence in the second half of 2022 after the completion of the rig’s current contract. The work will cover four firm wells with an anticipated duration of 240 days plus options.

Additionally, the company announced a binding letter of award for its Thor jackup from an undisclosed operator in Southeast Asia. The program is expected to commence in June 2022 for a duration of one year plus options.