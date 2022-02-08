Borr Drilling to install IFS Cloud system

IFS, a cloud enterprise software company, announced that Borr Drilling is upgrading its existing IT platforms to latest IFS versions including IFS Cloud, IFS Cloud Services and IFS Success Services.

IFS Cloud will support mission-critical business processes, including enterprise asset management, onshore-offshore data replication, supply chain management and global financials. Comprehensive and on-demand insights into the condition of the platform are critical when drilling for oil and gas. Maintenance is also a high priority for rig owners as it contributes to both uptime and cost savings.

The IFS solution meets SOX compliance and lets its customers manage maintenance, supply chain, and finance quicker and more efficiently, connecting data across all these functions. It also features inbuilt replication between Head Office and rigs. IFS Cloud can be used onshore and offshore by all rigs and global support organizations.

“IFS is a key strategic partner to Borr Drilling and we are very happy to continue our digitalization journey with the latest IFS products and technology,” said Kjetil Gran, IT Director at Borr Drilling. “IFS Cloud provides us with the comprehensive end-to-end functionality in a single platform that simplifies mission-critical business processes and provides the insights we need to make key decisions. I look forward to continuing our partnership with IFS.”

“Energy is a key focus industry for IFS,” said Christian Pedersen, Chief Product Officer at IFS. “We are proud to be able to support rig, FPSO and complex vessel owners with critical oil and gas industry functionality through IFS Cloud.”