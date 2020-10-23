Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field pilot area development project commences production

CNOOC Limited announced that the Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field pilot area development project has safely commenced production.

The Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field pilot area development project is located in the central Bohai with an average water depth of approximately 23 m. A new wellhead platform has been built and will fully utilize the existing processing facilities of the Bozhong 13-1 oilfield. Eight development wells are planned for production, including seven production wells and one water source well. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 35.32 million cu ft of natural gas and 5,720 bbl of condensate oil per day by the end of 2020.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% working interest in the Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field pilot area development project and acts as the operator.

“Commencement of production in the Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field pilot area development project has laid a solid foundation for the overall development later on and will provide low-carbon and safe energy for the Bohai Rim region,” Wang Dongjin, CNOOC Chairman, said. “Focusing on large and medium-sized oil and gas fields, the company will continue to innovate exploration and development ideas, enhance efforts in oil and gas exploration and development, obtain more new oil and gas discoveries, and ensure high-quality and sustainable development.”