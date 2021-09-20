BP achieves early first gas at Matapal in Trinidad

BP Trinidad and Tobago’s (BPTT) Matapal subsea gas development achieved first gas seven months ahead of schedule and under budget, BP said in a statement.
Initially, Matapal is expected to deliver 250-350 million standard cu ft/day into the Trinidad gas market from resources discovered by the Savannah exploration well drilled in 2017.
Gas from this project will be pooled with production from other BP fields to be used as feedstock for the country’s ammonia, methanol and LNG plants, as well as for power generation.
“Natural gas will play an important role in the energy transition and to the economy of Trinidad and Tobago for decades to come. This is why our team at BPTT has worked diligently to safely start up our Matapal project, which we successfully achieved both under budget and ahead of schedule. We are committed to a strong energy future in Trinidad and Tobago and this project plays a critical role in delivering that,” BPTT president Claire Fitzpatrick said.
BPTT’s second subsea development, Matapal is a three-well subsea tieback to the existing Juniper platform, helping to minimize development costs and the associated carbon footprint. It is located 80 km off Trinidad’s southeast coast, 8 km east of Juniper, and in a water depth of 163 m.