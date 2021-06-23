BP announces startup of Manuel project in US Gulf of Mexico

BP announced a significant milestone with the safe startup of the Manuel project in the US Gulf of Mexico, the fourth of five major projects expected to be delivered globally in 2021. Manuel includes a new subsea production system for two new wells tied into the Na Kika platform. The wells are expected to boost gross platform production by an estimated 20,100 BOE/day.

“Manuel is exactly the type of high-value project that is critical to growing our business here in the Gulf of Mexico. bp’s focused and resilient hydrocarbons business is a key pillar of our strategy. This startup is another example of our team’s commitment to safe and reliable operations,” said Starlee Sykes, BP Senior VP Gulf of Mexico and Canada.

The BP-operated wells, drilled to a depth of approximately 21,000 ft, are located southeast of the Na Kika platform, approximately 140 miles off the coast of New Orleans. BP and Shell each hold a 50% working interest in the Manuel development.

“Our disciplined investment in Manuel is part of our target to add 900,000 BOE/day of production from new projects by the end of 2021. The safe production of resilient hydrocarbons in the basins we know best is core to advancing our strategy to transform into an integrated energy company,” said Ewan Drummond, BP Senior VP of Projects, Production and Operations.