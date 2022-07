Stena Drilling announced that it has signed a contract with BP Canada Energy Group for the Stena IceMAX drillship. The one-well program, scheduled for 2023, will be off the coast of Newfoundland (Canada) and has an estimated duration of 80 days.

“Stena Drilling are delighted to secure this scope with BP and look forward to working with BP to complete this campaign,” the drilling contractor said in a statement.