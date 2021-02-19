BP, IBM partnership to focus on quantum computing

BP has joined the IBM Quantum Network to advance the use of quantum ‎computing in the ‎energy industry.‎‎

By joining the IBM Quantum Network as an industry partner, BP will have access to IBM’s ‎quantum ‎expertise and software and cloud-based access to the most advanced quantum ‎computers available ‎via the cloud. This includes access to a premium 65-qubit quantum ‎computer, the largest universal ‎quantum system available to industry today, and an important ‎milestone on the IBM Quantum roadmap ‎to a 1,000-plus qubit system, targeted for the end of ‎‎2023.‎

BP will work with IBM to explore using quantum computing to solve business and engineering ‎‎challenges and explore the potential applications for driving efficiencies and reducing carbon ‎‎emissions.‎

‎‎“BP’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to ‎net zero,” said Morag Watson, Senior Vice President, Digital ‎Science and Engineering for BP.‎‎

‎”Next-generation computing capabilities such as quantum computing will assist in ‎solving the science ‎and engineering challenges we will face, enabling us to reimagine energy ‎and design new lower carbon ‎products.”