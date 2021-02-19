BP, IBM partnership to focus on quantum computing

BP has joined the IBM Quantum Network to advance the use of quantum computing in the energy industry.
By joining the IBM Quantum Network as an industry partner, BP will have access to IBM’s quantum expertise and software and cloud-based access to the most advanced quantum computers available via the cloud. This includes access to a premium 65-qubit quantum computer, the largest universal quantum system available to industry today, and an important milestone on the IBM Quantum roadmap to a 1,000-plus qubit system, targeted for the end of 2023.
BP will work with IBM to explore using quantum computing to solve business and engineering challenges and explore the potential applications for driving efficiencies and reducing carbon emissions.
“BP’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero,” said Morag Watson, Senior Vice President, Digital Science and Engineering for BP.
”Next-generation computing capabilities such as quantum computing will assist in solving the science and engineering challenges we will face, enabling us to reimagine energy and design new lower carbon products.”