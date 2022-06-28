Celine Martin, Guido van den Bos honored with IADC Exemplary Service Awards

By Stephen Whitfield, Associate Editor

Celine Martin and Guido van den Bos received IADC Exemplary Service Awards on 21 June at the IADC World Drilling 2022 Conference, held in Paris. The awards recognize individuals for their outstanding contributions to IADC and their commitment to improving and advancing safety, training and technology throughout the industry. Recipients have, during their careers, repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to improving the drilling industry and advancing its safety, training or technology.

Ms Martin currently serves as Rigs and Services Strategy Coordinator at Total Energies. She graduated from the Institute of Engineering Sciences of Toulon and the Var in 1998 and began her career as a Naval Architect with Sedco Forex. She continued in that role following Sedco Forex’s merger with Transocean in 1999, joining the company’s operations department through a fast-track rig engineer program and ultimately becoming a rig manager. She transitioned to project management for several years before joining Transocean’s field marketing group, focusing primarily on West Africa. After 16 years with Transocean, Ms Martin joined TotalEnergies in 2014.

In addition to her role at TotalEnergies, Ms Martin has been an active member of IADC for several years. She has been a member of the Program Committee for World Drilling since 2015 and for Drilling Africa since 2016.

“I feel deeply honored and happy to receive this award from IADC,” Ms Martin said. “It’s a privilege to support such a committed organization that’s always working to enhance our drilling industry, focusing on our core challenges like HSE, training, accreditation and attracting the next generation. They serve as advocates for the oil and gas business.”

Mr van den Bos works as NOV’s Marine and Construction Business Development Manager, a position he has held since 2020. He has served a number of roles at NOV since joining the company in 2005, including stints as Director Business Development – Europe, Africa and Middle East for NOV Rig Technologies and VP Global Accounts for Rig Systems. He holds an MSc in Geology from the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands.

Mr van den Bos has also been highly active with IADC. Since 2013, he has served as a Program Committee member for the Advanced Rig Technology and the Critical Issues for Unconventionals Europe conferences. Since 2014, he has been a Program Committee member for the International Well Control Conference, and in 2020 he took a similar role for World Drilling.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” he said. “By my calculations, I’m only halfway through my career, so there’s still a long road to go. It’s going to be up to us to keep in mind the need for energy security moving forward. We can only do that through innovation, technology and partnerships.”