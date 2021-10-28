Chesapeake Energy selects Nabors Industries as preferred drilling contractor

Chesapeake Energy and Nabors Industries will enter into a contractual agreement, establishing Nabors as the new preferred drilling contractor for Chesapeake across its unconventional oil and natural gas assets in the US.

Both companies have contributed significantly to advancing the industry’s digital maturity, well planning, drilling automation, remote operations, performance monitoring and data analysis and reporting. Now Chesapeake and Nabors are teaming up to further enhance drilling performance and to forge the next generation of technologies.

“Operating safely, efficiently, and responsibly is core to Chesapeake’s commitment to leading a responsible energy future, and we look forward to partnering with Nabors to drive further improvements across our drilling program,” said Roi Lam, VP of Drilling at Chesapeake.

“We aim to innovate the future of energy and it is through relationships and collaborations that we will achieve our ambition. We are excited to work alongside Chesapeake to achieve their technology goals. We will continue to push the envelope and develop new solutions that further empower real-time decisions aimed at improving safety, efficiency and our customers’ environmental footprint,” said Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President.