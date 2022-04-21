Chevron agrees to license cloud-based Peloton platform

Peloton announced that Chevron will license its cloud-based Peloton Platform solution for well data management. The technology will also the operator to view its multiple well sites worldwide and manage vital operational data within one solution, saving time while reducing cost and risk. Chevron is implementing the Peloton Platform for all its operations, spanning 27 countries.

Developed in partnership with Microsoft Azure, the Peloton Platform allows users to view and manage vital operational data across three solution areas integrated into one fully hosted platform. Significant economies of scale are achieved by managing all three solutions in one Platform, along with the extensibility of using both commercial integrations across the solutions and tailored integrations through the Platform ETL and Web API.

“We have enjoyed working with Chevron over the past 15 years, and this digital transformation vision is a testament to the collaboration between our two companies. We are energized that Chevron sees the value in the Peloton Platform, and we look forward to continuing our strategic partnership with them for many years to come,” said Monty Meloche, President and COO of Peloton..