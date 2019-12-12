OneSubsea to supply integrated subsea production system rated up to 20,000 psi

Chevron has awarded OneSubsea with a contract to supply an integrated subsea production and multiphase boosting system for the Anchor Field in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Through this engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) award, OneSubsea — the subsea technologies, production and processing systems division of Schlumberger — will supply vertical monobore production trees and multiphase flowmeters rated up to 20,000 psi. Also included are production manifolds and an integrated manifold multiphase pump station rated to 16,500 psi, subsea controls and distribution. Awarded in March, this is the first 20,000-psi subsea production system contract in the industry.

“We are delighted that Chevron has awarded OneSubsea the industry’s first 20,000-psi integrated deepwater project in the US Gulf of Mexico,” Don Sweet, President of OneSubsea, said. “Our innovative technologies optimize project efficiency and help reduce cycle times. This project is an example of our commitment to drive customer performance and help Chevron unlock their next frontier of deepwater oil and gas resources.”

The equipment that will be deployed in this project is covered under the 20-year subsea equipment and services master order for Chevron’s development projects in the Gulf of Mexico. This project will benefit from a pre-approved catalog of standard subsea equipment, enabling Chevron to reduce investment cost while improving its subsea development performance.