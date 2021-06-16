Chevron contracts Shelf Drilling jackup for work offshore Angola

Shelf Drilling has secured a one-year contract for its Shelf Drilling Tenacious jackup with Cabinda Gulf Oil Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron, for operations offshore Angola. The contract is expected to commence in January 2022 and includes multiple option periods.

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Chevron through this award for the Shelf Drilling Tenacious,” said David Mullen, Shelf Drilling CEO. “The rig will be highly customized for Chevron’s operations in Angola including enhanced offline capabilities similar to our rigs working for Chevron in the Gulf of Thailand. We are excited to continue to build on the success of our operations in Thailand and delivering value to CABGOC in Angola.”