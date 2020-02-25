Home / Microsites / Drilling It Safely / Chevron finds new ways to mix automation content into competency assurance programs

Automation has been a key driver in the pace of change for drilling operations in recent years, but the adoption of new technologies can unveil complex challenges, particularly in assuring worker competency. In this video with DC from the 2020 IADC HSE&T Conference in Houston, on 19 February, Kevin Taylor, WellSafe System IT SME at Chevron, spoke about the role automation plays in competency assurance and how Chevron’s DrillPad software program has helped merge the two worlds together in well control.

