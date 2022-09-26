Chevron, MOECO to collaborate on advanced geothermal technology

Chevron New Energies International and Mitsui Oil Exploration Co (MOECO) announced the signing of a joint collaboration agreement to explore the technical and commercial feasibility of advanced geothermal power generation in Japan.

The collaboration will study geothermal resource potential across Japan and evaluate the effectiveness of advanced closed loop (ACL) technology for a future joint pilot project in Japan. Both companies may also assess potential collaboration for advanced geothermal technology opportunities using ACL globally.

Unlike conventional geothermal projects, which use traditional steam turbines requiring high temperatures often found in concentrated locations limited by geological characteristics, ACL can potentially enable access to geothermal resources at a wider range of temperatures and geologies through the application of alternative technology above and below the surface.

“Chevron and MOECO share a goal of delivering lower carbon energy solutions, while meeting the need for reliable, affordable energy,” said Barbara Harrison, Vice President of Offsets & Emerging, Chevron New Energies. “This collaboration provides an opportunity for Chevron to combine its subsurface capabilities and technologies with MOECO’s intimate knowledge of Japan’s geothermal potential resource geology and its long history of responsible resource development. The joint team will have the opportunity to test emerging geothermal technology in a real world setting with significant scaling up potential.”

“MOECO entered the geothermal business in 2012 and has been expanding its geothermal portfolio since then,” said Hirotaka Hamamoto, CEO of MOECO. “In parallel with conventional geothermal, we have been studying ACL technology for many years, and we believe this collaboration with Chevron utilizing ACL technology could unlock tremendous geothermal resources in Japan. This joint collaboration with Chevron, who has been a valued partner of MOECO for several decades in the energy industry, is intended to open a new chapter in the geothermal industry as MOECO aims to continue contributing to an environmentally sustainable world as a member of the Mitsui & Co’s group companies.”