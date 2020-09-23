Home / Microsites / Global and Regional Markets / CNOOC announces commencement of production at Liuhua 16-2 oilfield/20-2 oilfield joint development project

CNOOC announces commencement of production at Liuhua 16-2 oilfield/20-2 oilfield joint development project

in Global and Regional Markets, News, The Offshore Frontier Sep 23, 2020 0 138 Views

Facebook
Facebook
fb-share-icon
Twitter
Visit Us
Follow Me
Tweet
YouTube
LinkedIn
Share

CNOOC Limited announced that the Liuhua 16-2 oilfield/20-2 oilfield joint development project has commenced production.

The Liuhua 16-2 oilfield/20-2 oilfield joint development project is located in the eastern South China Sea. The average water depth of the joint development project is approximately 410 m. One 150,000 DWT FPSO and three underwater production systems are newly built. A total of 26 development wells are planned to be put into production and development. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 72,800 bbl/day in 2022.

CNOOC holds 100% interest of Liuhua 16-2 oilfield/20-2 oilfield joint development project.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © Drilling Contractor 2020. All rights reserved. | GDPR Policy