CNOOC announces commencement of production at Liuhua 16-2 oilfield/20-2 oilfield joint development project

CNOOC Limited announced that the Liuhua 16-2 oilfield/20-2 oilfield joint development project has commenced production.

The Liuhua 16-2 oilfield/20-2 oilfield joint development project is located in the eastern South China Sea. The average water depth of the joint development project is approximately 410 m. One 150,000 DWT FPSO and three underwater production systems are newly built. A total of 26 development wells are planned to be put into production and development. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 72,800 bbl/day in 2022.

CNOOC holds 100% interest of Liuhua 16-2 oilfield/20-2 oilfield joint development project.