CNOOC announces discovery in Eastern South China Sea

CNOOC announced that the company made a significant discovery of Huizhou 26-6 in the Eastern South China Sea. It is expected to become the first mid-to-large sized condensate oil and gas field in the shallow water area of the Pearl River Mouth Basin.

The Huizhou 26-6 structure is located in Huizhou Sag in Zhu1 Depression of the Pearl River Mouth Basin in the Eastern South China Sea with an average water depth of about 113 m. The discovery well HZ26-6-1 was drilled and completed at a depth of 4,276 m and encountered oil and gas pay zones with a total thickness of approximately 422.2 m. The well was tested to produce around 2,020 barrels of oil and 15.36 million cu ft of gas respectively per day.

The successful exploration of Huizhou 26-6 oil and gas structure is the first time that CNOOC has achieved commercial and highly productive oil and gas flow in buried hill exploration in Eastern South China Sea, marking a significant exploration breakthrough in Paleogene and buried hill complex oil and gas reservoir in Pearl River Mouth Basin, and further proving the huge exploration potential in this new field.