CNOOC announces Qinhuangdao 33-1S oilfield phase one project commences production

CNOOC Limited announced that Qinhuangdao 33-1S oilfield phase one project has commenced production.

Qinhuangdao 33-1S oilfield is located in central and western Bohai with an average water depth of 21 m. The project has built one wellhead platform in addition to fully utilizing the existing facilities of Qinhuangdao 33-1 oilfield and Qinhuangdao 32-6 oilfield. A total of 13 producing wells are planned, including nine production wells and four water injection wells. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 6,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2021.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest of Qinhuangdao 33-1S oilfield and acts as the operator.