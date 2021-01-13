Coretrax deploys expandable drilling liner in Norway

Coretrax announced the first deployment of its expandable liner technology in Norway since its acquisition of expandable tubular well specialist Mohawk Energy, a move the company says will allow it “to deliver and deploy novel technology and specialist personnel from local bases, significantly reducing the logistics, cost and carbon footprint of traveling” from the United States.

The RelineDL is a hydraulic expansion system which enables operators to isolate low pressure or thief zones which can be encountered while drilling. This provides a significant inner diameter advantage when compared to a conventional liner string, enabling the safe and effective passage of larger completion strings, and maximizing production.

Planned and supported from Aberdeen, the expandable drilling liner was mobilized when a major Norwegian operator needed to isolate the gas cap in a lateral well during a drilling campaign.

Compared to conventional methods, the tool enabled the operator to kick-off much deeper in the well, eliminating the need to drill a section of the wellbore and install a tieback. The system was fully expanded within six hours and the entire project was completed in less than 40 hours. This saved 14 days rig-time and delivered significant project efficiencies.

The RelineDL system also provides the operator the option of adding a casing string in either planned or contingency scenarios with minimum loss of wellbore diameter.

Coretrax acquired Mohawk Energy in May 2019.