Cortec presents guidelines for layup of offshore drilling rigs in uncertain times

With uncertainty and mounting challenges on the horizon for the oil industry, many rig owners are already – or will soon – be facing the question of whether or not it is time to stack their offshore drilling rigs. Concerned about cutting losses and reducing capital output, they need cost-effective solutions for preserving the value of millions of dollars’ worth of assets in harsh conditions until they can either be put back into service or sold. This requires a serious look at corrosion preventative measures that are both effective and require minimal effort in order to bring the equipment back online. To help owners and operators navigate this major undertaking, Cortec Corporation has published a new guide to the layup of offshore drilling rigs.

The guide begins with an index of 74 offshore rig systems to be preserved, with critical items in bold. Before addressing each system in alphabetical order, the guide notes several basic instructions for general layup, such as removing existing rust with VpCI-423, cleaning with VpCI-415, and coating external equipment surfaces with VpCI-391. It also identifies which corrosion inhibitor additives to use with different types of lubrication oils and hydraulic fluids and specifies which VpCI Emitters to employ for varying sizes of void space. The handbook then goes step by step through the many important aspects of offshore layup, from prepping worker accommodations to preserving alarms – from flushing ballast systems with corrosion-inhibitor treated seawater to taking measures to carefully shut down a blowout preventer (BOP) control system. It also includes options for treating and deodorizing toilets and holding tanks with biologicals from Cortec subsidiary, Bionetix International. Several common preservation materials resurface again and again: MilCorr VpCI®Shrink Film serves a critical role in preserving offshore equipment on-deck. It has a track record of protecting offshore equipment even in hurricane weather, and it is easy to remove for speedy startup of equipment.

ElectriCorr VpCI-239 and VpCI Emitters (VpCI-101 Device, VpCI-105, VpCI-111, and VpCI-308 Pouch) are convenient and effective for protecting electronics and electricals.

CorrLube VpCI Lithium EP Grease can be used for layup on many components where lubrication is needed. It has the advantage of being viable both during storage and intermittent use.

VpCI-369 is another important product to have in good supply for rust prevention of many internal components on an offshore platform.