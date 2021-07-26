Corva, NexTier join forces to enable remote management of completions

Corva and NexTier Oilfield Solutions have announced a strategic technology partnership to optimize completions, reduce well costs and improve ESG performance. In a recent field test that leveraged Corva’s advanced analytics, KPIs and visualization platform, NexTier safely completed more than 100 frac stages from a first-of-its-kind control center, located more than 50 miles from the wellsite.

For operators, the collaboration aims to deliver a new realm of data-driven benefits, including customized visualization platforms; instantaneous communications; 24/7 engineering expertise; automated, AI-powered failsafes and alerts; and a reduction of nonproductive time.

“Through our strategic partnership with NexTier, we are bringing together two amazing teams with a shared vision and common culture of continuous innovation and improvement,” said Ryan Dawson, CEO and founder of Corva. “We’ve enabled a revolutionary synergy of people, technology and data that creates new opportunities to drive out inefficiencies at the wellsite, maximize returns on every new well and elevate ESG. It’s exciting for us to leverage NexTier’s NexHub extensive digital infrastructure, and I can’t wait to see the future of completions with Corva as an innovation accelerator.”

The NexHub Digital Center integrates data, digital technologies, and industry expertise to optimize remote operations engineering, trucking and supply-chain logistics, and equipment health monitoring.

“Real-time data and analytics enable us to manage completions remotely and transition crews out of the red zone, which provides unprecedented power to reduce cost per barrel, minimize risks, and boost efficiencies for our customers,” said Robert Drummond, President and CEO of NexTier Oilfield Solutions. “Our NexHub Digital Center had already made great strides in integrating activities and improving data transparency across the full scope of the wellsite. And now, partnering with Corva, we’re able to achieve a whole new level of digital optimization.”

The partnership will enable NexTier to rapidly integrate new digital products and services, as well as provide Corva with a wealth of historical data and wellsite expertise. NexTier’s software development team is working closely with Corva to develop the first generation of NexHub apps, which will be available through the Corva App Store.