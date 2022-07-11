CRP Subsea to provide buoyancy solutions in the Gulf of Mexico

CRP Subsea has recently been awarded a major deepwater contract to provide two of its buoyancy solutions in the Gulf of Mexico. The company’s rotating buoyancy modules will be used to mitigate flowline buckling combined with their integral buoyancy modules, helping to generate a system riser configuration.

“This award continues to strengthen our collaboration with a market-leading installation contractor and build on our unrivalled track-record for both buoyancy solutions. We are extremely proud to have been chosen to supply two of our innovative solutions for this project and look forward to collaborating further in the future,” said Steve Bray, Commercial Team Manager at CRP Subsea.

Engineering works are due to commence at CRP Subsea’s buoyancy production facility in the North West of England later this year, with completion and deployment in mid-2023.