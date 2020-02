Following its investigation of the January 2018 Pryor Trust incident in Oklahoma, the US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) issued numerous recommendations on how drillers and regulators can work together to ensure better safety on rigs. At the 2020 IADC HSE&T Conference in Houston on 18 February, Chuck Barbee, Director of Recommendations with the CSB, spoke with DC about some of those recommendations, as well as the need for increased industry collaboration on safety.