Cubility wins new MudCube order from CNPC subsidiary

Cubility has secured a contract for the delivery of 24 MudCube solid control systems to Baoji Oilfield Machinery Co (BOMCO) in China. BOMCO is a research & development manufacturing enterprise owned by China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC).

Delivery will take place during Q2 2021 and marks the second-largest delivery of MudCubes to BOMCO, following an earlier shipment of 10 MudCubes in 2020. The units provided will be deployed for onshore operation with Sinopec and CNPC, two of China’s largest oilfield operators.

“Across the world, Cubility customers are seeing improved and more sustainable workforce and business practices in solids control through significant cost savings and a minimizing of exposure to waste and negative environmental impacts. We are delighted that BOMCO will be enjoying these benefits,” said Kai Preben Sæveland, CEO of Cubility.

Launched in 2012, the MudCube is a fully enclosed, lightweight solid control system for all types of drilling fluids. It replaces the traditional shale shaker but only uses one-tenth of the G-forces and avoids generating fines in the filtration process. The technology uses light vibration with high air flow through a rotating filter belt to separate all types of drilling fluids from drilled solids.

Originally focused on the offshore oil and gas industry, the MudCube is now predominantly installed in onshore drilling operations.