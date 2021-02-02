Cudd Well Control signs alliance agreement with Worldwide Facilities

Cudd Well Control, a global onshore and offshore well control emergency response and critical well intervention provider, has entered into an alliance agreement with Worldwide Facilities, a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter. Through this alliance, as well as the insurance product administered by Worldwide Facilities, Cudd Well Control will be the preferred well control provider to the global oil and gas industry, giving companies immediate access to its experienced team of well control specialists, engineers and critical well intervention services. The alliance will actively support traditional energy insurance products, in addition to the recently launched Increased Costs of Drilling and/or Completion Insurance (ICDC) program.

“Being the ‘first call’ well control services provider under Worldwide Facilities’ upstream energy insurance policies is very exciting, and we are well-positioned for the task,” said Andy Ferguson, President of Cudd Well Control. “We have the most experienced well control specialists and engineers and developed the latest in critical well intervention technology to provide our customers with the best well control services in the industry for the long term.”

“Cudd Well Control has positioned itself at the top of the well control, engineering and response marketplace with what we believe to be the most experienced team in the industry. This alliance furthers our commitment to continually develop products designed to address the most demanding risk transfer needs of our oil and gas clients,” said Matt Begnaud, SVP/Broker in Houston for Worldwide Facilities.

Bo Burris, Cudd’s well control alliance director, will lead the engagement and implementation of the alliance program, ensuring communication and engagement between the broker, claimant and Cudd Well Control.