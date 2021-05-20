Cummins announces new Tier 4 Final drilling module ratings

Cummins has announced four new EPA Tier 4 ratings for the QSK50 drilling power module (DPM) at the 2021 IADC Drilling Onshore Conference, held virtually on 20 May.

Cummins is now offering the oil and gas industry a new Tier 4 final QSK50 Drilling Power Module with two ratings at 1,200 rpm and two additional ratings at 1,800 rpm. The 1,200 rpm ratings are conservatively estimated to deliver the same life-to-overhaul as the K50 and QSK50-T2 engines. DPMs rated at 1,800 rpm provide greater flexibility for customers replacing a similar unit, or those needing higher output to drill through harder rock formations.

Tony Lee, Cummins Drilling Segment Leader, noted, “Listening to our oil and gas customers and responding with products to meet their specific needs is what fuels the continuous improvement of existing products and expanding our offerings like these four new power module ratings. We now have a much greater capability to meet the productivity needs of this critical market.”

Cummins introduced the original K50 Power Module over a decade ago. The newly introduced Tier 4 final product provides selective catalytic reduction (SCR) versus competitive technologies. Cummins EPA Tier 4 solutions for the oil and gas industry using the SCR technology have accrued nearly 10 million hours of operation in some of the most demanding conditions.

The QSK50 Tier 4 final engine uses the Cummins Modern Common Rail Fuel System (MCRS) technology to deliver four ratings from 1,500 bhp (1,119 kWm) at 1,200 rpm and 1,900 bhp (1417 kWm) at 1,800 rpm, while meeting US EPA Tier 4 final emissions standards. These engines are coupled with a form-wound alternator sized for drilling rig service with electrical ratings from 1,000 kWe to 1,300 kWe at 60Hz.

The QSK50 Power Module, designed for land-based drilling, features: