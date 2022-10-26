D-WIS group holds workshop to advance drilling interoperability

Over the past few years, an industry group has been working to enable open and interoperable communications among key components in oil and gas well construction. That initiative, Drilling and Wells Interoperability Standards (D-WIS), held a work session with drilling contractors, operators, service companies and other key stakeholders at IADC’s Houston office on 6-7 October. Among other things, participants examined the current progress on incorporating interoperable systems into their workflows, and some of the hurdles to industry adoption of interoperable systems at scale. In this video, DC speaks with D-WIS leaders and workshop attendees on these hurdles and the opportunities that interoperability can provide for the industry.