Drilling Rigs & AutomationInnovating While Drilling®NewsVideos

D-WIS group makes progress on interface, data models

Jun 28, 2022
0 317 1 minute read

An industry initiative to enable open and interoperable communication among key components and systems used in oil and gas well construction has seen notable progress in recent months, according to Mark Carrier, Principal Engineer at Real Time Innovations. Mr Carrier provided an update on behalf of the Drilling and Wells Interoperability Standards (D-WIS) initiative, which began in 2019, at the IADC World Drilling 2022 Conference in Paris, on 21 June.

In this interview with DC from the conference, Mr Carrier discusses the development of a high-level interface architecture and various data models, as well as other work that the group expects to complete in the near future. He also explains how drilling contractors can get involved with the group, and why driller input is critical to the initiative’s ultimate success.

Jun 28, 2022
0 317 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Containment cap allows BP to divert flow to drillship

Jun 4, 2010

In phase 2, BOP reliability database JIP to invite additional members, formalize collaborations based on failure and incident data collected

Aug 30, 2016

Exclusive video: 2012 IADC Contractor of the Year Gregers Kudsk

Nov 13, 2012

Noble Energy finds oil in deepwater Gulf of Mexico’s Big Bend

Nov 29, 2012

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button