D-WIS group makes progress on interface, data models

An industry initiative to enable open and interoperable communication among key components and systems used in oil and gas well construction has seen notable progress in recent months, according to Mark Carrier, Principal Engineer at Real Time Innovations. Mr Carrier provided an update on behalf of the Drilling and Wells Interoperability Standards (D-WIS) initiative, which began in 2019, at the IADC World Drilling 2022 Conference in Paris, on 21 June.

In this interview with DC from the conference, Mr Carrier discusses the development of a high-level interface architecture and various data models, as well as other work that the group expects to complete in the near future. He also explains how drilling contractors can get involved with the group, and why driller input is critical to the initiative’s ultimate success.