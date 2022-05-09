Drilling Rigs & AutomationNewsVideos

Data management system aims to reduce NPT by preventing equipment failure

May 9, 2022
0 500 Less than a minute

Drillmec launched a new data management system that enables real-time rig and equipment monitoring at the 2022 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC). PRORIG utilizes machine learning algorithms to provide insights into rig efficiency, equipment failures and other KPIs critical to the rig’s operation. The system analyzes historical data to help prevent equipment failure, reducing nonproductive time and operational cost. In this video from OTC on 4 May, Drillmec’s Hadi Mustapha, R&D Engineer, and Leonardo Bori, Technical Trainer, describe the value the system provides, as well as how cybersecurity was incorporated into system functions.

May 9, 2022
0 500 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Collaborative platform condenses well planning from weeks to days

May 9, 2018

Wired pipe delineates safer drilling margins

Mar 16, 2012

Maersk Drilling secures short-term contract for newbuild drillship Maersk Venturer

Oct 27, 2014

Maersk Drilling’s first low-emission rig shows promising emission reduction levels

Dec 17, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button