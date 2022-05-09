Data management system aims to reduce NPT by preventing equipment failure

Drillmec launched a new data management system that enables real-time rig and equipment monitoring at the 2022 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC). PRORIG utilizes machine learning algorithms to provide insights into rig efficiency, equipment failures and other KPIs critical to the rig’s operation. The system analyzes historical data to help prevent equipment failure, reducing nonproductive time and operational cost. In this video from OTC on 4 May, Drillmec’s Hadi Mustapha, R&D Engineer, and Leonardo Bori, Technical Trainer, describe the value the system provides, as well as how cybersecurity was incorporated into system functions.