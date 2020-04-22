Delmar Systems completes 200th mooring line release using RAR Plus Releasable Mooring System

Delmar Systems successfully completed the 200th mooring line release using the RAR Plus Releasable Mooring System (RMS) during Equinor’s Barents Sea drilling campaign utilizing Odfjell’s Deepsea Atlantic semisubmersible drilling rig. The rig disconnection was performed in less than an hour and half without assistance from an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel.

“Achieving this significant milestone, without a safety incident or failure to release, highlights our talented workforce and the unique dependability of the RAR Plus,” Nick Patterson, Delmar System’s Chief Commercial Officer, said. “With an eight-line mooring release, taking under two hours, our customers are realizing substantial cost savings in rig and vessel time utilizing the RAR Plus. We appreciate our customer’s trust with deploying the RAR Plus on their most valuable operations. We look forward to continuing to serve current and future customers in making their wells more efficient.”

Delmar’s RAR Plus is a fully redundant (acoustic and mechanical) rig anchor release that allows mooring lines, under tension, to be released from the drilling unit. This eliminates the requirement for an AHTS vessel and provides for immediate departure from the well location, saving time and costs.