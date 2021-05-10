Diamond Offshore names new CEO

Diamond Offshore Drilling announced that Bernie G. Wolford Jr. has been named the company’s President and CEO and will also serve on the Board of Directors. Mr Wolford succeeds Marc Edwards, who retired from the company as Chairman, President and CEO on 23 April after Diamond Offshore emerged from its Chapter 11 financial restructuring.

Mr Wolford brings 40 years of industry and related experience to his leadership role at Diamond. He served as the CEO of Pacific Drilling from November 2018 to April 2021. From 2010 to 2018, Mr Wolford served in senior operational roles at Noble Corp, including five years as the company’s Senior VP – Operations. He began his career with Transworld Drilling Company in 1981 and has worked in numerous locations across the globe.

“I am honored to be named Diamond’s CEO, and I’m excited to lead the company in its next phase,” Mr Wolford said. “Diamond responsibly operates valuable assets, has an excellent operational and safety reputation and maintains a competitive market position. I look forward to meeting with our employees both on the rigs and in offices around the world. I am committed to working with the board and the rest of the leadership team to ensure a seamless transition for our clients and stakeholders.”