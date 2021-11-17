Digital transformation requires “data-driven” focus, adoption of AI-enabling technologies

There is no shortage of discussion around the ongoing digital transformation in the world of drilling, but defining that term and understanding what it really means is still a challenge. Speaking to DC at the 2021 IADC Annual General Meeting in Dallas, Carl Fehres, VP of Digital Strategy at NOV, explores the key elements of the digital transformation. Mr Fehres talks about how exponential growth of technologies such as low-cost sensors and communications technology can enable the full realization of artificial intelligence (AI) in the oilfield, as well as the potential hurdles to building new versions of control systems based on AI. He also explains how companies can enable digital transformations by adopting a “data-driven” culture.