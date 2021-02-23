Digitalization fuels Saipem’s efforts to lower greenhouse gases

The relationship between digital technologies and sustainability is symbiotic. Digitalization can serve as a catalyst for companies looking to build sustainable businesses, while the search for sustainable energy solutions is inspiring innovative systems that can power the industry of the future. In this interview with DC, Chiara Perotti, Onshore Drilling Environmental Manager at Saipem, and Luca Motti, Onshore Drilling Digital Transformation and Innovation Manager at Saipem, provides highlights from their presentation at the 2021 IADC Sustainability Conference on 9 February. This includes a review of the company’s sustainability efforts and the role played by digitalization, as well as how rig design factors into emissions reduction.