DNV GL and ABB launch new MOU to advance marine digitalization

DNV GL and ABB have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) to accelerate digitalization in the maritime industry. The agreement was signed remotely by Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, DNV GL – Maritime CEO, and Juha Koskela, ABB Marine & Ports Managing Director, in an online ceremony.

The MOU will see ABB and DNV GL work together on a “Digitalization Roadmap”, to examine how the maritime industry can benefit from the greater availability of data, interconnectivity of systems, data analysis, and new technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“The COVID-19 crisis has made us find a new way to carry out this signing, and even if we couldn’t meet in person, it is nevertheless a great pleasure to be working together with ABB,” Mr Ørbeck-Nilssen said. “And the crisis has the potential to trigger a lot of innovation and new ideas throughout the maritime world – leading to a renaissance for the whole industry. At DNV GL, digitalization has driven many of the new services and processes we have been working on to help our customers and improve our service delivery. Working together with ABB on this trend can help us explore its potential across the whole industry.”

“Today, electric, digital and connected technologies are driving innovation in the marine industry at an unprecedented pace,” Mr Koskela said. “Collaborating with DNV GL on the next steps in shipping’s digital journey, we look forward to opening up new opportunities for customers and empowering them to achieve increased gains in safety, efficiency and sustainability through digitalization.”

A planned series of workshops will launch the development of the roadmap and see ABB and DNV GL cooperate to unlock the benefits of new digital technologies and data analytics, as well as goals and standards, that can help to develop and enhance new and existing products and services.