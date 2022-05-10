DNV, IOGP partner to develop upstream decarbonization standards

DNV has been selected by the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP) to support the decarbonization initiatives of IOGP members. DNV will develop metrics, recommended practices, guidelines and methodologies focusing on carbon capture and storage (CCS), electrification of oil and gas assets, reducing flaring and venting, increasing energy efficiency and developing business cases for hydrogen.

“The upstream oil and gas industry is under mounting pressure to ensure an affordable and reliable energy supply while also decarbonizing at pace, with the sector needing to urgently address both the global climate crisis and acute energy crises in many regions,” said Ditlev Engel, CEO, Energy Systems at DNV. “Across the energy industry, we see companies forming new partnerships and increasing collaboration to manage the complexity and scale of transitioning to low-carbon energy systems. The IOGP’s commitment to help its members reduce carbon emissions at pace is encouraging and much needed.”

IOGP is working with its members to enable a low-carbon future by spearheading transformative technologies, facilitating collaboration, optimizing processes and creating standards.

“We are delighted to partner with DNV to the benefit of our mutual members and the whole industry, in developing low carbon and energy transition technical practices and guidelines complementing the know-how and operational experience of our member companies’ experts. Energy transition is central to our work program, and with DNV, we will enhance IOGP’s support for the rapid decarbonization of upstream oil and gas,” said Concetto Fischetti, IOGP Energy Transition Director.