Dolphin Drilling expands NCS presence with contract for exploration and P&A

Dolphin Drilling announced it has secured a new combined contract for Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO Norge AS.

The contract will see Dolphin Drilling support both ends of the well lifecycle, with work confirmed for one exploration well plus plug and abandonment (P&A) activity on three wells on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The initial program of work will start in Q1 2021 using the Borgland Dolphin semisubmersible for an estimated five months. The contract also includes an option for further work into 2022.

“We are pleased to work with DNO again, and we are delighted to support an operator who is not only showing responsible well ownership with its P&A activity, but continued support for the energy possibilities in the region with its exploration work,” Bjørnar Iversen, CEO of Dolphin Drilling, said. “While the lower prices continue to put pressure on the oil and gas industry, we are really pleased to be able to continue to support customers with their well requirements no matter the stage of their lifecycle, bringing the efficiencies that come from the very capable rig Borgland Dolphin, and a team of subject matter experts both offshore and onshore.”

The operation will be managed out of the new operation center at Forus in Stavanger.