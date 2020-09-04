Dolphin Drilling pens $83 million contract with PEMEX

The deal will see the Blackford Dolphin semisubmersible rig utilized in Mexico for the duration of the work, which is expected to last around 15 months. The Blackford Dolphin, which was completely rebuilt in 2008 with a 6th generation topside and can operate in water depths from 70 to 1700 m moored, is currently mobilizing for Mexico ahead of the commencement of operations in October.

“Our ability to mobilize the asset quickly and our excellent operational and safety performance were key to us winning the contract,” Bjørnar Iversen, CEO of Dolphin Drilling, said. “The Blackford Dolphin is one of the most efficient moored semisubmersibles on the market, providing a reduction of the CO 2 emissions associated with drilling due its low fuel consumption and high drilling performance.”

“Our alliance with PEMEX demonstrates how we can add value to operators located anywhere in the world, and I am looking forward to us continuing our global growth in the years to come, and see Mexico as a strategically important market for our moored semi-submersibles,” Mr Iversen added.