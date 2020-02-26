Dolphin Drilling secures North Sea deal with Wellesley Petroleum

Dolphin Drilling has announced it has secured a one well plus one optional well with Wellesley Petroleum for a program of drilling work on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

“This agreement further strengthens our operational backlog in Norway and builds on the resurgence of Dolphin,” Bjørnar Iversen, Chief Executive of Dolphin Drilling, said. “Dolphin Drilling is a pioneer in North Sea drilling and continues to be one of the leading contractors in the industry, and this contract aligns to our strategic intent of building a significant presence in the region. I am positive the announcement of this deal will be the first of many in the months ahead.”

“When we went to the market for a rig for our 2020 well activities, we put a lot of weighting on selecting a drilling contractor with the right culture,” Callum Smyth, Operations Manager at Wellesley Petroleum, said. “The Dolphin Drilling team were able to demonstrate exactly the kind of culture that we want with a track record of teamwork, ownership and experience with operators like Wellesley Petroleum AS.”

The work between Dolphin Drilling and Wellesley Petroleum is scheduled to begin in the Norwegian Continental Shelf in August 2020.