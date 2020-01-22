Drilling & Completion News

Maersk awarded multiple offshore rig contracts

Maersk Drilling has secured a three-well contract for the Maersk Discoverer semisubmersible with BP for development drilling at the Matapal project offshore Trinidad and Tobago. The contract has an estimated duration of 322 days and is expected to commence in July. The contract has an additional one-well option.

Separately, Maersk was also awarded a two-well contract for the Mærsk Developer semisubmersible with BG International, for work offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

This contract has an estimated duration of 171 days and is expected to commence in Q1 2020. The contract contains five additional one-well options.

Further, Maersk has secured a one-well contract for the ultra-harsh environment jackup Maersk Interceptor with MOL Norge for exploration drilling on PL617 in the Southern North Sea, operated by MOL Norge in partnership with Wintershall Dea and OMV Norge.

This contract is expected to commence in August, with an estimated duration of 60 days.

KCA Deutag secures $460 million in land contracts

KCA Deutag’s land drilling operation recently announced new contracts worth approximately $460 million in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Following the company’s March 2019 announcement that a client had reserved three rigs for an option period, KCA Deutag confirmed in December that these rigs have subsequently been contracted for two years, with an option to extend by two further years.

In Oman, KCA Deutag has won a three-year contract extension, which commences in 2021, for five rigs operating for a leading E&P company. These rigs are being upgraded with the group’s latest equipment automation features, with the aim to remove people from the red zone and to reduce invisible lost time.

In addition, one of the company’s rigs in Oman has secured a new two-year contract with two one-year extension options.

Two of the company’s rigs in Iraq also have had their contracts extended by one year.

In Nigeria, one KCA Deutag rig has won a one-year contract with an option to extend by an additional year.

KCA Deutag has additionally been awarded three contracts in Algeria for four rigs. The largest is a three-year contract for two of these rigs, with a two-year extension option. The other two are for short drilling programs.

In The Netherlands, one of the company’s rigs has secured a new contract for a short drilling program with a salt mining company. The rig is being upgraded with a new 750t top drive, to be supplied by Bentec.

ADES wins turnkey contracts for 2 rigs to drill in Kuwait

ADES has secured its first onshore deep drilling contracts under a lump-sum turnkey project in Kuwait with Baker Hughes for ADES 180 and ADES 878. Both contracts were awarded under a primary term of two years firm and an option to extend for six months.

Chevron greenlights deepwater Anchor project

Chevron has sanctioned the Anchor project in the US Gulf of Mexico. This marks the industry’s first deepwater high-pressure development to achieve a final investment decision. Stage 1 of the development consists of a seven-well subsea development and semisubmersible floating production unit. First oil is anticipated in 2024.

Devon, Dow to jointly develop STACK acreage in Oklahoma

Devon Energy has entered into an agreement with Dow to jointly develop a portion of Dow’s STACK acreage in central Oklahoma. Devon will monetize half of its working interest in 133 undrilled locations in exchange for approximately a $100 million drilling carry over the next four years. The average working interest is estimated at 60% across standard and extended-reach lateral drilling locations.

Esox-1 exploration well is a success for Hess in GOM

Hess has announced an oil discovery at the Esox-1 exploration well located in Mississippi Canyon Block 726 in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. Esox-1 was drilled in 1,405 m of water and encountered approximately 58 m of high-quality oil-bearing Miocene reservoirs.

ExxonMobil finds oil with Mako-1 well in Guyana

ExxonMobil has made an oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Mako-1 well, located 10 km southeast of the Liza field and drilled in 5,315 ft of water. It encountered approximately 164 ft of a high-quality oil bearing sandstone reservoir.