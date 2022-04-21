Drilling & Completion Tech Digest

14 innovations highlighted under OTC Spotlight on New Technology program

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) has announced the winners of the 2022 Spotlight on New Technology Award. The award is presented to OTC exhibitors who are revolutionizing the future of offshore energy through technological advancement and innovation.

A total of 14 technologies, including seven from small businesses, were recognized this year.

Recipients were selected based on: novelty in the marketplace; level of innovation; demonstrated success; broad commercial appeal; and ability to make a significant impact across the offshore industry.

2022 Spotlight Winners

Bosch Rexroth, producer of SVA R2: The world´s first electric subsea valve actuator with safety by springs, as compact as hydraulic actuators;

Expro, producer of Galea – Autonomous Well Intervention System;

Oil States Industries, producer of Oil States Managed Pressure Drilling & Riser Gas Handling System;

Oil States and TotalEnergies, producers of 15K High Pressure, High Temperature (HPHT) Riser System For Subsea Drilling Applications in Shallow Water;

R3 Environmental Systems, producer of Vacuum Assisted Pure Oil Recovery Technology;

Schlumberger, producer of ReSOLVE iX extreme-performance instrumented wireline intervention service; and

Schlumberger, producer of Autonomous Directional Drilling.

2022 Spotlight Small Business Winners

ClampOn, producer of ClampOn Subsea Flow Temperature Monitor;

CoreAll, producer of CoDril;

HYTORC, producer of MXT+ Hydraulic Torque Wrench;

HYTORC, producer of HYTORC Connect Software App;

Rocsole, producer of ROCSOLE Intelligent Level Detection & Data Analytics for Sand Management;

Subsea Shuttle, producer of Subsea Shuttle; and

Aquatec Group, producer of KINEKtron.