Drilling starts on the Nova Field in Norway

Wintershall Dea has begun drilling the first of six wells on the operated Nova field in the Norwegian North Sea.

With most of the subsea work already complete and a dedicated module installed on the host platform, Gjøa, the start of drilling represents the beginning of the final major packet of work in the development of the Nova field.

Scheduled to be on site for around 400 days, the West Mira rig will drill three production wells through one of two subsea templates, and three water injection wells, through the second.

“Despite developing this field at a time of almost unprecedented challenges from the COVID-19 outbreak, all involved have worked tirelessly as one team to safely deliver the Nova milestones according to plan,” said André Hesse, Nova Project Director at Wintershall Dea. “Getting the rig into place marks the start of the last phase for the Nova project.”

The Seadrill-operated West Mira rig has been equipped with an energy-saving hybrid battery power plant, lowering emissions. As a subsea tie-back to existing platform Gjøa, the Nova field also sustainably benefits from in-place infrastructure, with no need for a major new facility.

When it comes on stream in 2022, Nova will be the company’s fourth subsea field in production. First oil is unlikely in 2021, as earlier forecasted, due to the impact of COVID-19 on the topside part of the project.

“In regions rich in infrastructure like the North Sea, it makes sense to engineer fields so they can take advantage of facilities that already exists in the area. We are strong believers in delivering our projects sustainably while also delivering value for our partners, our investors, and for the whole of Norway,” said Alv Bjørn Solheim, Wintershall Dea Norge Managing Director.