Drillmar Resources and JAB Recruitment announce new joint venture

Drillmar Resources has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with energy recruitment specialist JAB Recruitment to create DRILLJAB, a joint project with a view to providing staffing solutions to drilling contractors across the Americas.

Supported by JAB Recruitment’s Houston office, the newly formed joint venture will enable Drillmar to extend its global footprint to the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America, while JAB Recruitment will expand its service capability in the region with further drilling expertise.

“Both organizations are market leaders in their own right with a wealth of experience in recruitment and in energy,” said Drillmar Managing Director Raymond Bruce. “More importantly our business ethics and values are aligned, which we view as critical to the success of the joint venture. JAB’s presence in and knowledge of the region will prove invaluable as we look to strengthen our service offering to existing clients with operations in the Americas and target new business.”

“The energy market is looking for alternative approaches from the manpower sector, we believe collaboration is key to expanding market share. Both JAB and Drillmar have worked tirelessly in order to preserve best practice and credibility in our respective fields, and we believe this approach is the winning formula for success,” said Andrew Ramsay, JAB Recruitment CEO.