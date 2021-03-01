Dropsafe launches helideck perimeter safety net for offshore market

Dropsafe has launched a new perimeter safety net system to protect personnel and assets in offshore industries. The system attaches to the perimeter frames of helidecks to protect personnel from falling and prevent loose objects from becoming dynamic drops hazards.

Perimeter safety nets are mandatory on all helidecks, yet this area of drops prevention has often been an afterthought. Demand for a high-quality solution in the offshore sector has followed growing awareness of the specific operational risks presented by helicopter landings. Drops can occur from foreign object debris blown or equipment being loosened by powerful helicopter downdraft.

Traditional solutions constructed from coated metal, yarn and synthetic textiles may prove expensive in the long term, as they are often resource-intensive to install and not suitably resistant to environmental factors. The marine-grade stainless steel Dropsafe Perimeter Safety Net is designed for harsh offshore environments and can be fitted quickly and easily, as well as requiring minimal maintenance. This ultimately makes it a low-cost ownership proposition for helideck owners. Dropsafe’s new system consists of 316 stainless steel wire and components.

“Offshore operators have told us that installation and inspection times for helideck perimeter protection solutions were a key barrier to ensuring the highest levels of safety across their fleets,” said Mike Rice, Dropsafe Commercial Director. “Our expertise in Drops prevention Nets for the offshore sector led us to design a made-to-measure system for the sector, which is packed and labeled for each specific area, making it quick and easy to install with minimal tools. Crucially, the system is modular, allowing easy replacement of components should this be necessary in the course of its 25-year service life.”

The Dropsafe Helideck Perimeter Safety Net complies with regulations such as CAP 437 and OGUK