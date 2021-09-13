Dropsafe unveils new design for Net system to improve global dropped object prevention

Dropsafe launched a new upgraded version of its steel wire mesh Net, adding an enhanced layer of security and traceability to an essential piece of safety equipment and enabling operators to further reduce the risk of human error.

Safety securing is a vital aspect of dropped object prevention programs on industrial facilities globally. At these sites, fixtures such as lights and cameras may loosen due to corrosion or impacts, then fall and strike personnel or equipment. In one recent incident highlighted by IMCA earlier this year, a 6-kg floodlight dropped 4.5 m due to corrosion. The deterioration had been hidden by paintwork, and no secondary retention solution was in place. Drops prevention nets enclose and tether objects at height to a secure attachment point, mitigating these Drops risks and the threats they pose to personnel, equipment, finances, and reputation.

Dropsafe Nets have been supplied to over 300 leading energy businesses worldwide. Feedback from these users directly informed the new Net design. A particular focus of the R&D program was the carabiner, a standard component accepted as a matter of course in many industries. Dropsafe found room for improvement, however, particularly as standard carabiners may not be specifically designed for the unique technical and usability requirements of Drops prevention or use in harsh operational environments such as offshore energy installations.

This critical approach resulted in the design of the Trisafe Carabiner, a reimagined carabiner that provides extra security with its innovative ‘triple action’ mechanism to prevent accidental opening.

Restricted dexterity is another key challenge faced by personnel in offshore environments, due to cold weather and bulky protective gloves. To support personnel in the installation of secondary securing solutions, the Trisafe Carabiner incorporates an auto-locking spring to enable easy one-handed use and significantly reduce human error, even in cold, wet, and windy conditions.

Best practice Drops prevention increasingly makes extensive use of data-based safety management systems to track and authenticate solutions. To future proof operators’ investments, the new Dropsafe Net includes an updated choke plate with an embedded RFID chip. This digital integration provides safety teams with increased visibility of their Nets, enabling installations and inspections to be logged and verified digitally.

“At Dropsafe, our culture is to look critically at accepted best practice, as this can lead to game changing innovations with wide-ranging applications. At the same time, we recognized the need to retain the quality and long-term cost-effectiveness which made the Dropsafe Net an industry leading solution,” said Mike Rice, Dropsafe Commercial Director. “By reimagining the carabiner for harsh industrial environments, we were able to build in extra safety and useability at no additional cost to the customer. With the RFID tag, we are giving users the means to make significant efficiency gains in the deployment and maintenance of their essential safety assets.”