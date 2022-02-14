Ed Daniels appointed Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director at Shell

Shell announced the appointment of Ed Daniels to the newly created role of Strategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director. The appointment is effective 15 February.

In his new role, Mr Daniels will become a member of Shell’s executive committee and will have accountability for the company’s existing strategy, sustainability and corporate relations organizations.

“Now is the right moment to bring these three strategic capabilities together in one Executive Committee directorate,” said Ben van Beurden, Shell CEO. “As we accelerate towards our goal of becoming a net-zero emissions business, we are putting greater emphasis on how we engage with all stakeholders on the many complex issues and opportunities related to the energy transition. With more than 30 years’ broad, relevant industry and leadership experience, Ed is perfectly placed to lead this work, and to bring additional strategic insights and perspectives to the executive committee.”

Mr Daniels joined Shell in 1988 and has held roles in Shell’s Upstream, Integrated Gas, Downstream and Projects & Technology businesses. He previously served as Shell’s UK Country Chair, and in his most recent role as Executive Vice President Strategy, Portfolio & Sustainability, he led the development of the company’s ‘Powering Progress’ strategy to drive the decarbonisation of the energy system and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.