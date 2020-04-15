eDrilling wins contract for Total’s well construction planning technologies

eDrilling announced that it has been awarded a contract by Total for its well construction planning technologies, Total Drilling Engineering Software Kit, also known as T-Desk, and Drilling & Wells digital platform redevelopment.

T-Desk is the cornerstone software for well design engineering within Total. Its functionalities allow engineers to perform all front-end engineering and design for wells, as well as operations follow up through torque and drag and calculations benchmark against field data. T-Desk has a web-based architecture relying on microservices.