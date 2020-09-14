Emerson introduces new flow meter for hydrogen applications

Emerson has introduced a new Micro Motion Coriolis flow meter designed for high-pressure hydrogen dispensing and chemical injection applications. The Micro Motion Coriolis HPC015 flow meter is capable of a flow accuracy margin of 0.5% for gas and 0.1% for liquid mass flow measurement. The meter performs under wide pressure and temperature fluctuations, ensuring security and reliability, while onboard diagnostic tools eliminate the need for pre-inspections or interim maintenance checks.

The demand for hydrogen, an abundant and renewable energy source, is growing due to its use in fuel cells for low-emission vehicles, fertilizers, glass and metal production, as well as the energy sector. Hydrogen is stored at very high pressure usually at around 963 bar, which creates challenges to find equipment to aid in producing, storing and dispensing the gas safely and effectively.

“The HPC015 is an extremely accurate, safe and reliable solution to measure flow at high pressures,” Tim Drost, Senior Coriolis Product Marketing Manager at Emerson, said. “It was designed specifically to meet the challenges our customers face in the hydrogen fuel and chemical injection spaces.”

One of the main application uses for the HPC015 is accurately measuring the flow of hydrogen gas to effectively manage costs in large-scale custody transfer applications, such as public transportation systems, where hydrogen fuels are used to power hybrid bus engines.

A second significant market for the HPC015 is in other high-pressure applications such as injecting methanol, corrosion inhibitors and other chemicals downhole at high pressure. The HPC015 is designed to accurately and reliably dose chemicals at pressures up to 1,060 bar (15,374 psi) to ensure pipeline integrity and avoid events like plugging, which can halt production.

With the Smart Meter Verification capability of the HPC015, a facility can run meter diagnostics and meet regulatory standards without needing to remove the meter from the process line. The HPC015 is offered in three pressure tiers; 482 bar (6,991 psi), 963 bar (13,960 psi), and 1,060 bar (15,374 psi), which offers added flexibility to setting the correct pressure range for each application.